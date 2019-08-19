Police: Hampton man found dead on rock in James River

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police have identified the man who was found dead on a rock in the middle of the James River on Sunday afternoon.

The body of 45-year-old David M. Andrews, of Hampton, was found just after noon on Sunday by a pedestrian on the Manchester Bridge in Richmond, according to Richmond Police.

Police said the medical examiner will determine the cause of death, but no foul play is suspected at this time.

Emergency crews deployed a raft to get Andrews’ body, and police pronounced the 45-year-old dead around 12:45 p.m. Sunday.

WAVY sister station WRIC spoke to a bystander at the scene, who said he saw a large police presence near Brown’s Island all day.

“Saw a couple of police cars and a firefighter engine and everyone was kind of looking over the side,” said Byron Garrett.

He says it made him think the worst.

“We thought that maybe they were looking for somebody. Someone had maybe jumped off a bridge or had an accident,” Garrett said.

Garrett told WRIC he took a walk later in the afternoon and still saw a heavy presence, and what appeared to be a body bag.

Byron Garrett

“We saw an officer with what looked like an evidence bag, perhaps a body bag or something to that effect, down on Brown’s Island,” Garrett said. “So it looked like somewhere around the pipeline they had perhaps found the body.”

Stephen Berry says he saw police near Brown’s Island and grew suspicious.

“There’s not an event going on so we thought it was kind of odd that he’d be sitting there,” Berry told 8News.

As for Garrett, he said this isn’t the first time an incident like Sunday has happened.

“It’s a fairly common occurrence,” he said, “I mean, not daily, but once every few months during the summer.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Coates at (804) 646-0729 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.