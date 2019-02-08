Police: Driver hops on getaway motorcycle during traffic stop in Va. Beach

UPDATE Nov. 20, 2019: Elijah Clark was sentenced to seven years and 12 months with all suspended except one year and nine months to serve on Nov. 19, 2019.

He was also given eight years of uniform good behavior and placed on indefinite supervised probation.

UPDATE Nov. 6, 2019: Christopher St. Clair was sentenced to 6 years with 3 years suspended and one year of supervised probation on Nov. 6.

St. Clair pleaded guilty to felony eluding and brandishing a firearm. A charge of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer was dropped.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two suspects are now in custody, hours after a wild scene in Virginia Beach Friday where the driver of a vehicle hopped onto a getaway motorcycle during a traffic stop.

Tonya Pierce with the Virginia Beach Police Department says an officer pulled over a vehicle around 10:20 a.m. near the intersection of Lynnhaven Parkway and S Independence Boulevard for having illegal plates.

REPORT: Driver hops on getaway motorcycle during traffic stop

During the stop, the driver got out and started to run across Independence Boulevard. A man on a motorcycle suddenly appeared. Police say he assaulted an officer while holding a gun. According to police, the driver of the car hopped onto the back of the motorcycle and both men sped from the scene.

There were no shots fired.

Police say the motorcycle took off towards the area of Scarborogh Square. Officers followed and set up a perimeter.

Around 12:30 p.m., one of the suspects exited the surrounded residence and surrendered. The other suspect surrendered without incident an hour or so later.

Police charged Christopher J.C. Daniel St. Clair with assault on a law enforcement officer, brandishing a firearm and felony eluding.

The second suspect, 23-year-old Elijah Frederick Clark, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, felony eluding, reckless driving and several other traffic infractions

Note: An original statement from Virginia Beach Police said a suspect pointed a gun at an officer. That has been edited to say the suspect flashed a gun at the officer.