Police: Driver abandons stolen vehicle following overnight pursuit on I-464

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Local authorities are currently looking for a driver who led police in a pursuit and then abandoned the vehicle on the interstate overnight.

Chesapeake Police say the incident began when an officer ran a vehicle tag on I-464 on Poindexter Street just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday. The officer discovered that the vehicle, a Mazda SUV, was stolen from Hampton and the officer attempted a traffic stop.

The vehicle failed to pull over which initiated the pursuit that carried into Norfolk.

Police tell 10 On Your Side the pursuit was terminated after the officer lost sight of the vehicle on I-264 on Ballentine Boulevard. A half-mile further down, the vehicle was found.

Preliminary investigations say the vehicle struck a jersey wall following the pursuit. The driver was no longer inside the vehicle.

There were no injuries reported.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident. There is no further information.

