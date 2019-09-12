Police arrest man wanted for double shooting on Granby St.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police have arrested a man in connection with a double shooting on Granby Street.

They tracked him down at a home in Virginia Beach on September 12.

Police say 25-year-old Dajah Scutchings was wanted for a shooting in the 800 block of Granby Street on August 30 around 1:45 a.m.

According to police, one man was taken to the hospital for injuries that were considered not life-threatening and the other man was treated on the scene.

Scutchings will be taken to the Norfolk City Jail where he will not be granted bond.

