PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Bureau of Police has made an arrest in connection with a shooting that was reported Thursday.

At 3:44 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 24, police said officers and emergency personnel responded to the intersection of West South Boulevard and Wakefield Street for the report of a person down.

Police said that upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound, who was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified by police as 19-year-old Matthew Gibbs, of Columbia, South Carolina.

Police said it has been confirmed that the shooting did not take place at the location where Gibbs was found.

Police said on Friday, Aug. 25, a primary juvenile suspect was apprehended, who has been charged with second degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm within city limits.