Peeping Tom found guilty in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man charged in connection with two Peeping Tom cases was found guilty on July 18 of one of them.

James City County Police said 25-year-old Dylan Durussel turned himself in at Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail on Jan. 26 on two counts of peeping into an occupied dwelling.

Officers were alerted to the first incident in the 400 block of Chesdale Court on Dec. 27.

According to police, two juveniles reported that a man had opened the window to their bedroom. Boot prints were found in a muddy area just outside of the window.

Police said a witness later reported seeing Durussel into a window at that same home the night of Jan. 15. Officers again found boot prints outside of the window.

Officers found Durussel at his home a short time later, and boots that matched the prints.

Durussel was charged that night and released on a summons.

Police said Durussel was charged again after it was determined the boot prints from both incidents matched.

On July 18, 2019, Durussell was found guilty on one count of peeping into an occupied dwelling charge and was found not guilty on the other charge.

Durussell appealed the guilty verdict.