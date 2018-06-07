Police: Abducted woman jumps from moving vehicle on I-264

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man arrested in June 2018 after a woman reported she had been abducted at gunpoint just pleaded guilty to the charges.

Terry Rahkeem Bly appeared in Chesapeake Circuit Court on Oct. 15, 2019. His sentencing was set for December 3.

Two women from Chesapeake were abducted, according to state police.

State police say one of them called 911 around 2:30 a.m. from Interstate 264 at Frederick Boulevard, and claimed she had been abducted while she was in her vehicle.

She was reportedly able to escape by jumping out of the vehicle while it was moving.

Responding troopers got a description of a 1997 Lexus Sedan as well as the driver, who was later identified as Bly. A trooper later spotted the car, and tried to pull it over.

State police say the driver ran a red light, and kept going.

This led to a chase that ended after the suspect drove down a dead-end street in the area of Palmer Street and Columbus Avenue, and crashed. State police say he got out and ran from the scene.

State police say troopers eventually tracked down and arrested Bly.

Bly has a trial scheduled to begin November 26, 2019 in Portsmouth.