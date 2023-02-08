ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Elizabeth City Police said four people have been shot Wednesday evening after responding to a shots-fired incident in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue.

The victims are 15, 16, 17 and 19-years-old and they have been taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, police said.

Police said at this time, there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the community.

It is an active, ongoing investigation.

Anyone with more information about the incident can call the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.

