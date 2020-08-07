Police: 3 Norfolk men arrested for string of local business burglaries

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three Norfolk men have been arrested in connection to a series of recent business burglaries in the city and other localities in Hampton Roads, police say.

John Parker, 52, Leroy Pope, 51, and James E. Carter, 44, have each been charged with four counts of commercial burglary and conspiracy, three counts each of grand larceny, and one count each of petit larceny.

Police say the men are responsible for at least four burglaries at convenience stores in Norfolk, including:

June 23 — Seamart & Deli – 298 W Bay Avenue

June 28 and July 21 — Quick Serve – 5714 Sellger Avenue

July 31 — Tinee Giant – 123 W Ocean View Avenue

The men are also connected to burglaries in other cities, police say, where they face additional charges.

Leroy Pope

John Parker

James Edward Carter

All three are being held in the Norfolk City Jail with bond denied.

