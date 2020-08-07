NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three Norfolk men have been arrested in connection to a series of recent business burglaries in the city and other localities in Hampton Roads, police say.
John Parker, 52, Leroy Pope, 51, and James E. Carter, 44, have each been charged with four counts of commercial burglary and conspiracy, three counts each of grand larceny, and one count each of petit larceny.
Police say the men are responsible for at least four burglaries at convenience stores in Norfolk, including:
- June 23 — Seamart & Deli – 298 W Bay Avenue
- June 28 and July 21 — Quick Serve – 5714 Sellger Avenue
- July 31 — Tinee Giant – 123 W Ocean View Avenue
The men are also connected to burglaries in other cities, police say, where they face additional charges.
All three are being held in the Norfolk City Jail with bond denied.
Latest Posts:
- Blog: Flooding Yesterday. A Chance Again Today. 3 More Tornado Surveys.
- US adds 1.8 million jobs in a sign that hiring has slowed
- Police: 3 Norfolk men arrested for string of local business burglaries
- North Carolina joining Virginia, 5 other states to secure more rapid COVID-19 tests
- Model suggests North Carolina will need to reapply coronavirus restrictions in October