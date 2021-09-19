Police – 26-year-old man shot on E. Mellon Street in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred on September 19, 2021.

It happened at approximately 2:23 AM in the first block of East Mellon Street.

Officials say upon arrival, they located a 26-year-old male victim who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot injury.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim engaged in a verbal exchange with another individual in a parking lot after which the suspect produced a firearm and fired several shots striking the victim. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.