Police: 17-year-old who walked into Norfolk hospital accidentally shot himself

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say it appears a gunshot victim who walked into Norfolk General on Sunday night accidentally shot himself.

Police say the 17-year-old victim went to the hospital just after 8 p.m. with the non life-threatening wound.

The investigation was still ongoing as of Monday afternoon, but police said at the time it appears the victim shot himself.

There were at least two walk-in gunshot victims over the weekend in Norfolk. Another person walked into Norfolk General early Saturday morning after a shooting on Greenway Court. That person was expected to recover.

