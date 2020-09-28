Police: 17-year-old who walked into Norfolk hospital accidentally shot himself

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say it appears a gunshot victim who walked into Norfolk General on Sunday night accidentally shot himself.
Police say the 17-year-old victim went to the hospital just after 8 p.m. with the non life-threatening wound.
The investigation was still ongoing as of Monday afternoon, but police said at the time it appears the victim shot himself.
There were at least two walk-in gunshot victims over the weekend in Norfolk. Another person walked into Norfolk General early Saturday morning after a shooting on Greenway Court. That person was expected to recover.
