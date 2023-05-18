NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police say a 16-year-old was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound Wednesday night in Newport News.

According to police, the call for shots fired came in around 8:42 p.m. in the 4000 block of Rochester Court. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the 16-year-old boy with what police say appears to be a non life-threatening injury.

The teen was transported to a local hospital.

Police say after further investigation revealed that the incident was accidental and that the 16-year-old has a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.