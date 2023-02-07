HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police said a woman suffering from gunshot wounds died Tuesday evening.

Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a shooting at about 7:55 p.m. in the 2100 block of Aluminum Avenue.

(WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.