ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation said all lanes in both directions of Interstate 26 are closed following a plane crash Thursday night near Asheville.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that a single-engine Diamond DA-40 had crashed on I-26 near the Asheville Regional Airport. Officials said two people were on board.

Traffic on the highway was brought to a stop while emergency crews responded to the crash. The interstate between Long Shoals Road and Airport Road remains closed Friday morning.

Skyland Fire and Rescue said one person was transported to the hospital and some power outages were reported in the area.

Morning commuters are asked to take the following detours:

I-26 West: Drivers will need to leave the interstate at Exit 40-Airport Road, turn right and follow US 25 North to Interstate 40 West. Drivers will need to continue on I-40 to Exit-47-NC 191 to re-access I-26.

I-26 East: Drivers will need to leave the interstate at Exit 37-NC 146 towards US 25 South to re-access I-26.

The road is expected to reopen by 11 a.m. Friday according to officials.