Pilot programs gives library cards to all preschoolers in Newport News

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy: Pixabay)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The school division and public library in Newport News have partnered to start a pilot program that gives preschoolers their own library cards.

The program started in November and gives students their own Student Connect Card.

There are 1,800 children enrolled in pre-K in Newport News Public Schools.

“Reading can open doors, unleash a child’s potential, and change the trajectory of a child’s life. We’re excited to put library cards in the hands of Newport News’ children,” said Sonia Alcántara-Antoine, Newport News Public Library director.

The second phase of the program will begin during the 2020-2021 school year with the goal of getting a library card for all 28,000 students in the city.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories