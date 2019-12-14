Pilot programs gives library cards to all preschoolers in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The school division and public library in Newport News have partnered to start a pilot program that gives preschoolers their own library cards.

The program started in November and gives students their own Student Connect Card.

There are 1,800 children enrolled in pre-K in Newport News Public Schools.

“Reading can open doors, unleash a child’s potential, and change the trajectory of a child’s life. We’re excited to put library cards in the hands of Newport News’ children,” said Sonia Alcántara-Antoine, Newport News Public Library director.

The second phase of the program will begin during the 2020-2021 school year with the goal of getting a library card for all 28,000 students in the city.