Pi Day: Local businesses offering deals on pies Monday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Whether you’re feeling a sweet or savory pie — or both — this Pi Day, there are several deals across Hampton Roads to celebrate.

Pizza deals

Brother’s Pizza is Virginia Beach is offering $3.14 12-inch cheese pizzas until 6 p.m. on Monday (or until supplies run out). You must order in-person or over the phone for the special.

is Virginia Beach is offering $3.14 12-inch cheese pizzas until 6 p.m. on Monday (or until supplies run out). You must order in-person or over the phone for the special. Chelsea Bakehouse is discounting all pizzas by $3.14 at both its original location in the Chelsea area of Norfolk, and at Elation Brewing on Colley Avenue.

is discounting all pizzas by $3.14 at both its original location in the Chelsea area of Norfolk, and at Elation Brewing on Colley Avenue. Chicho’s Pizza (various locations) from 4-7 p.m. is offering a $3.14 large cheese pizza with the purchase of a large pizza.

from 4-7 p.m. is offering a $3.14 large cheese pizza with the purchase of a large pizza. Rapid Fired Pizza in Portsmouth is offering $5 cheese pizzas and $8 multi-topping pizzas on March 14.

Sweet pie deals

Earth Fare in Williamsburg has $3.14 whole pies from their bakery

Harris Teeter is offering select 9-inch pies for $3.14 on March 14 at participating locations.

Other national chains also have deals going on Monday, including Domino’s and Mod Pizza.

Know about a local deal not included here? Let us know at wavywebdesk@nexstar.tv .