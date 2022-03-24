DENVER (KDVR) — Black smoke could be seen at Empower Field while a fire burned seats in the Mile High Stadium on Thursday afternoon.
Denver Fire quickly put the blaze out and continues to contain and clean up the area.
“A small fire that occurred in a construction zone near the East Club Lounge at Empower Field at Mile High has been contained by @Denver_Fire. That area of the stadium was quickly evacuated as a precaution and there were no injuries sustained,” Denver Fire tweeted.
Photos and video captured show the extent of the damage and location in the stadium:
The seats are made of a petroleum compound that causes high heat, according to Nexstar’s KDVR, but what impact that had on the spread of the fire is also under investigation.
Investigators are also looking to see if there is any significant damage that could impact the structural safety of the stadium.
Approximately 1,000 square feet was burned in the fire and the sprinkler system was working but no one was hurt, Denver Fire Captain Greg Pixley said.