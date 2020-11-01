PHOTOS: Community gathers, surfers paddle out in memory of Virginia Beach restaurant owner who died last week

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach community has been mourning the sudden loss of 35-year-old Chase Pittman — a beloved local surfer and co-owner of the Pink Dinghy restaurant in the ViBe Creative District.

On Saturday, Oct. 31, the community gathered at First Street in Virginia Beach for the memorial service at 2 p.m. as local surfers paddled out in memory of Pittman.

The co-owner announced on social media last week that Pittman had passed away. In an Instagram post, the Pink Dinghy announced last week that service would stop at the restaurant until November so they can mourn his passing. Pittman’s cause of death is unclear at this time, but his family says he died in his sleep.













Surfers paddle out as the community gathers in memory of Chase Pittman

(Courtesy: Linda Tallinger)

