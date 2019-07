PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia is alerting you to a scam targeting seniors in Hampton Roads.

The caller claims to be from Senior Services and will try to sell you life insurance.

Senior services does not sell life insurance — and they say they do not make calls to sell products of any kind. If you get a call like this, hang up and do not give out any personal information.

You can also write down the caller’s phone number and turn it into police.