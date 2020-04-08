‘Pharma Bro’ wants out of prison to research coronavirus

by: TOM HAYS and Associated Press

Posted:

FILE- In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli speaks during an interview by Maria Bartiromo during her “Mornings with Maria Bartiromo” program on the Fox Business Network, in New York. The imprisoned pharmaceutical entrepreneur, who is serving prison time for fraud, has filed a fraud lawsuit against one of his former investors. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Convicted former drug company CEO Martin Shkreli wants out of prison so he can help research a treatment for the coronavirus.

Shkreli’s attorney said Tuesday that he will be filing court papers asking federal authorities to release Shkreli for three months so he can do laboratory work “under strict supervision.”

In a research proposal online, Shkreli called the pharmaceutical industry’s response to the pandemic “inadequate” and said researchers at every drug company “should be put to work until COVID-19 is no more.”

Shkreli was best known before his arrest for drug price-gouging and his snarky “Pharma Bro” persona.

