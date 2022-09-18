SUFFOLK Va. (WAVY)- Suffolk Fire and Rescue are investigating an early morning fire.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 6200 block of Oakglen Drive at 2:20 a.m. for the report of a residential duplex fire. When crews arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke and fire showing from a two story residential duplex. All occupants were outside when firefighters and medics arrived but the family pets were still inside the structure.

Crews made an attack on the garage portion. Due to the heavy fire conditions in the initial duplex, the fire spread through the attic to the exposure duplex. Firefighters were able to save one pet. Another pet was pronounced dead. The fire was placed under control at 3:09 a.m.

Courtesy- Suffolk Fire and Rescue

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is assisting three adults and two children that are displaced by the fire.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation by the Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office.