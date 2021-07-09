Video: Persons of interest sought after June 8 homicide on Arlington Avenue in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are looking for two unidentified persons of interest after a homicide last month on Arlington Avenue.

It happened around 10:50 p.m. on June 8 in the 5600 block of Arlington Avenue. The victim, 31-year-old Keian Meusa was pronounced dead at the scene after being found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was from the first block of Traverse Road in Newport News, police say.

No arrests have been made, but police released surveillance video on July 9 of two people they believe might have info about the shooting.