Personal finance course will soon be required for N.C. high schoolers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Personal finance is the new course that your North Carolina high school student will have to take.

In 2019, House Bill 924 was passed, which mandated a course in economic and personal finance to be developed.

It also states that the course is a graduation requirement for all students graduating from a North Carolina Public High School.

The North Carolina State Board of Education Requires the course be a full-credit. Last week the board decided this will take place in the upcoming school year.

“Education is important because that’s one of the ways we know that we can eliminate debt. That we know that we can elevate people,” said Diane Taylor, a mother of two kids. “Because we know that education is the key to success.”

Taylor’s kids aren’t yet high school age, but she is still excited that this will be a part of their educational journey.

“Growing up I didn’t really have that education, nor did my parents. It has been something I’ve had to learn as an adult, which is costly,” Taylor said.

The Taylor family says they work hard to make sure their children understand the value of a dollar.

Many other states already have a personal finance course requirements in place.

It takes a village to raise and sometimes educate children.

“Because even if they are having it at home, just having it reinforced in a different setting by different individuals will help them to really understand a very complex subject,” said Taylor.