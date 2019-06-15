Man struck by train in Norfolk is critically injured

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was taken to the hospital Friday night in critical condition after being hit by a Norfolk Southern train in what detectives are classifying as an industrial accident.

Norfolk police say it happened in the area of Barre Street and Galt Street, between Church St. and Tidewater Drive, around 7:45 p.m.

The man was taken to Norfolk General in critical condition. Detectives have classified the case as an industrial accident, but say they’re still in the beginning stages of the investigation.

