NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News dispatchers say a person was shot Tuesday night.
Dispatchers said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 400 block of S. Charles Court in Newport News.
There is one victim, but dispatchers did not provide information on the nature of their injuries.
Latest Posts:
- Person shot on S. Charles Court in Newport News
- Recycling truck catches fire in Virginia Beach
- Resurgent Biden starts Super Tuesday with big Virginia win
- Live Election Results: VA/NC Presidential Democratic Primaries
- Panera launching unlimited coffee subscription for only $8.99 a month