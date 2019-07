NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person has life-threatening injuries after being shot on Alexander St. in the Norview area of Norfolk.

Dispatchers say the shooting happened in the 6200 block of Alexander Street, at the intersection with Pall Mall St., off Norview Ave. They got a call just before 11 p.m.

There are no other details at this time, but dispatchers did say the person’s injuries are considered life-threatening.

