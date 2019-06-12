Two shot on 36th St. in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two men were taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a shooting on 36th Street.

A police spokesperson said a 21-year-old and 19-year-old were walking in the area when they were both shot. Medics found them in the 800 block of 35th Street, and say both have non life-threatening injuries.

Dispatchers got a call at 10:10 p.m. At this time, there’s no suspect information, but anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

