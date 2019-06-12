Two shot on 36th St. in Newport News

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Newport News Police Car Night Generic

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two men were taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a shooting on 36th Street.

A police spokesperson said a 21-year-old and 19-year-old were walking in the area when they were both shot. Medics found them in the 800 block of 35th Street, and say both have non life-threatening injuries.

Dispatchers got a call at 10:10 p.m. At this time, there’s no suspect information, but anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this breaking news.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10