WMATA 5:40 p.m.: Blue Line/Blue+ Delay: Normal service has resumed at Pentagon City.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) said that a Metro train hit someone at the Pentagon City station Saturday morning.

Metro Transit Police and emergency crews said that at about 10:30 a.m., they were dispatched to the Pentagon City metro stop where a man had been struck by a train in a tunnel.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. MTPD said station cameras showed the man going onto the tracks and into the tunnel under his own will.

WMATA tweeted at 10:55 a.m. that service at Pentagon City was suspended and that shuttle bus services had been requested.

Arlington County Fire and EMS said it was working with WMATA in the situation.