VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating at the Woodberry Forest apartments Tuesday morning on S. Oriole Drive in the Birdneck area after a gunshot victim showed up a hospital.

Police at the scene did not have additional details about the person with the gunshot wound when asked by WAVY’s Andy Fox. Dispatchers only said they were working an “investigation.”

(Via Andy Fox)

They got the call around 5:20 a.m. and were still at the scene just before 7:30 a.m.

It wasn’t clear if there was someone police were looking for in one of the apartments.

WAVY is working to learn more.