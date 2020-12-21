Person expected to live after being stabbed Sunday night in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are working to learn what lead up to a person being stabbed Sunday night.

According to emergency communications, they received a call just before 11:30 p.m. about a possible stabbing victim in the 200 block of A View Avenue.

Once on scene, first-responders say they located one person with stab wounds they did not consider life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news updates.