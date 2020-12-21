Person expected to live after being stabbed Sunday night in Norfolk

News
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are working to learn what lead up to a person being stabbed Sunday night.

According to emergency communications, they received a call just before 11:30 p.m. about a possible stabbing victim in the 200 block of A View Avenue.

Once on scene, first-responders say they located one person with stab wounds they did not consider life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10