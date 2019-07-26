Person displaced after house fire in Norfolk

Breaking News
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Multiple fire agencies responded to a residential fire late Thursday.

Norfolk Fire Rescue, Virginia Beach and the Chesapeake Fire departments responded on an automatic aid response at 6:20 p.m. in the 5900 block of McGinnis Circle.

When units arrived on scene, they found heavy fire coming from a single story home. One occupant was home at the time but exited prior to firefighter arrival.

The fire was marked under control at 6:41 p.m. No injuries were reported.

The occupant will be displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

