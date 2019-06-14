Person dies in crash on Route 10 in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A person died in a crash Thursday night on Route 10 in Surry County, according to Virginia State Police.

The two-vehicle crash with entrapment happened around 6:40 p.m. at Colonial Trail West and Holly Bush Road.

State Police say a 1990 Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling northbound on Hollybrush Road, when the driver failed to yield right of way to a 1990 Honda Accord that was traveling eastbound on Colonial Trail West.

The driver of the Honda struck the Mercury at the driver side door, killing the driver, 65-year-old George Cuadrado of Spring Grove, on impact.

Cuadrado was wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident. Alcohol was not a factor for this accident.