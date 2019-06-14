Person dies in crash on Route 10 in Surry County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Virginia State Police

SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A person died in a crash Thursday night on Route 10 in Surry County, according to Virginia State Police.

The two-vehicle crash with entrapment happened around 6:40 p.m. at Colonial Trail West and Holly Bush Road.

State Police say a 1990 Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling northbound on Hollybrush Road, when the driver failed to yield right of way to a 1990 Honda Accord that was traveling eastbound on Colonial Trail West.

The driver of the Honda struck the Mercury at the driver side door, killing the driver, 65-year-old George Cuadrado of Spring Grove, on impact.

Cuadrado was wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident. Alcohol was not a factor for this accident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10