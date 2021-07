KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — Someone stabbed an 18-year-old on the neck with a knife at the Avalon Fishing Pier on Tuesday night, police say.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. at the pier located at 2111 N. Virginia Dare Trail. The man was taken to Outer Banks Hospital for treatment.

Police didn’t release additional information surrounding the stabbing in a press release on Wednesday afternoon, but said the incident remains under investigation.