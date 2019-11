JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Police in James City County are investigating a pedestrian-involved accident that left one person with injuries.

James City County dispatchers say the call came in just after 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The incident occurred at the crossroads of Richmond Road and Church Lane.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital by an emergency service helicopter, dispatchers said.

10 On Your Side is working to gather additional information.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.