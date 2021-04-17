Pedestrian dies attempting to cross street in Southern Shores

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. (WAVY) — A pedestrian died in accident with a vehicle attempting to cross a street in Southern Shores on Friday evening.

Officers responded around 8:26 p.m. for an accident on Ocean Blvd. at the intersection of Chicahauk Trail that involved a pedestrian and motor vehicle.

The investigation determined that the victim was with his wife and a group of other family and friends on the west side of Chicahauk Trail at the lighted crosswalk attempting to cross over Ocean Boulevard to the beach access.

Part of the group was able to safely cross while the Pedestrian Sign signaled to cross. The Pedestrian Sign then signaled not to cross, and the traffic light turned green for north and southbound traffic on Ocean Blvd. One vehicle that was northbound at the light began to travel north when the light turned green, the victim and his wife decided to cross immediately after that vehicle and did not see a second vehicle that was also traveling northbound. The victim was struck by said vehicle, the victim’s wife had been about 5 feet ahead of her husband when he was struck, she was not injured.

The pedestrian, 65-year-old Roger Henry Ouellette Jr, of Watertown Connecticut, was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General by Dare Med Flight, but passed away shortly after.

The family and friends were in town to celebrate a wedding, according to the press release.

Speed and alcohol were not believed to be factors in the crash for either the driver or the vehicle involved.

“I ask the Dare County Community to please lift up both of these families and their friends in prayer during this most difficult time. We thank all the first responders that assisted our officers on scene, (Dare Co. Deputies, Kitty Hawk Officers and Dare [and] SSVFD EMS,” stated SSPD Chief David M. Kole.