Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day: Va. War Memorial holding free livestream program Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia War Memorial in Richmond is holding a virtual livestream program on Monday to commemorate the 79th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The program at 11 a.m. will be hosted by memorial director, historian Dr. Clay Mountcastle, and include a special edition of the memorial’s “From the Archives” and the award-winning “Virginians at War” documentary.

Today marks the 79th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.



This year, veterans such as 101-year-old Mickey Ganitch are remembering that day at home due to the pandemic.



“We regret that because of the COVID-19 restrictions that we cannot join with our partners at the Navy League of the United States, Richmond Chapter to hold a public ceremony this year to honor and remember those brave Virginians who lost their lives on December 7, 1941,” said Dr. Mountcastle. “The names of these heroes are forever inscribed on the walls of the Memorial’s Shrine of Memory-20th Century where they will be remembered and honored for generations to come for their service and sacrifice.”

Per an order from @GovernorVA, U.S. and Virginia flags are to lowered to half staff at government facilities throughout Virginia on Monday from sunrise to sunset to honor the memory of those who lost their lives on Dec. 7, 1941, at Pearl Harbor, Hi. — Va Capitol Police (@VaCapitolPolice) December 7, 2020

You can watch the program at 11 a.m. on the memorial’s Facebook page.