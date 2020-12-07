Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day: Va. War Memorial holding free livestream program Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia War Memorial in Richmond is holding a virtual livestream program on Monday to commemorate the 79th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.
The program at 11 a.m. will be hosted by memorial director, historian Dr. Clay Mountcastle, and include a special edition of the memorial’s “From the Archives” and the award-winning “Virginians at War” documentary.
“We regret that because of the COVID-19 restrictions that we cannot join with our partners at the Navy League of the United States, Richmond Chapter to hold a public ceremony this year to honor and remember those brave Virginians who lost their lives on December 7, 1941,” said Dr. Mountcastle. “The names of these heroes are forever inscribed on the walls of the Memorial’s Shrine of Memory-20th Century where they will be remembered and honored for generations to come for their service and sacrifice.”
You can watch the program at 11 a.m. on the memorial’s Facebook page.
