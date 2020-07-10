Peace march organized by Black Lives Matter 757 set for Friday night in Hampton

HAMPTON, VA (WAVY) — The Black Lives Matter 757 group is set to hold a peace march on the Peninsula Friday night.

It starts at 7:57 p.m. a the old Kmart on Mercury Boulevard in Hampton. The group has held several events in recent weeks, following the senseless death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

The group kicked off the #757BLMunity week on social media Monday. Everyday the group posted information about different social problems.

The Unity March will be held in honor of the #BLM757 group’s four year anniversary.

“The goal is to raise awareness on injustices, and move forward with BLM757 in the next year’ss initiatives. We want to get the panhandling signs removed from Hampton as well, and give our homeless & veterans more help,” said Aubrey “Japharii” Jones, President of Black Lives Matter 757.

Last Saturday, July 4 the group peacefully marched at the VB Cceanfront. Virginia Police Officers blocked Atlantic Ave. at 3rd st. The group marched in the boardwalk.

