Pasquotank deputies searching for missing 13-year-old boy

PASQUOTANK, N.C. (WAVY) — Pasquotank deputies need help to find a missing 13-year-old boy.

They say Cody Allan Fernsler was last seen Thursday, June 4 around 5:45 p.m. in the area of Lions Club Road (Weeksville).

He’s about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 170 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black pants, gray and black sneakers and a gray and black hat.

Anyone with information about Fernsler’s whereabouts is asked to call Captain Brent McKecuen at 252-339-1922, or the sheriff’s office at 252-338-2191.