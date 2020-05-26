Live Now
Watch WAVY News 10 Today

Pasquotank County High School hosting virtual town hall to discuss graduation plans

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PASQUOTANK, N.C. (WAVY) — The administrative team at Pasquotank County High School will be holding a virtual town hall meeting on Tuesday to discuss graduation plans for the class of 2020.

School officials say the meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. and there will be discussion on different topics including graduation dates, times, procedures, local and virtual graduation presentation.

If you are a parent and would like to join this town hall, you can join by visiting this link, or calling 321-586-0686 and entering pin number 718 137 663#.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories