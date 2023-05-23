PASQUOTANK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office and Agents with North Carolina SBI conducted an investigation, on Friday, May 19, that led to the arrest of Karem Diaz Felton.

According to the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office, Felton was supplying fentanyl to people in Elizabeth City, and the surrounding Pasquotank County area.

Deputies obtained grand jury Indictments for two counts of trafficking opioids, one count of possession with intent to sell fentanyl and three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Felton was also charged with intent to sell cocaine and storing a controlled substance.

Deputies say Felton was taken into custody without incident at his home. He is being held in the Albemarle District Jail under a $2.4 million bond.