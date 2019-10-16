Part of London Bridge Rd in VB closed all day Tuesday after dump truck knocked down traffic signal

News
Posted: / Updated:
Virginia Beach Police Generic_1524974050710.jpg.jpg

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A stretch of London Bridge Road from International Parkway to Central Drive was closed for the entire day Tuesday after an accident.

A dump truck overturned and knocked down a traffic signal and a pole in the process, according to Virginia Beach police.

The accident happened around 8:15 a.m.

Crews worked all day to get a temporary signal in place. Public Works anticipated the work would be complete between midnight at 6 a.m. Wednesday. 10 On Your Side confirmed the work was complete and the road reopened to traffic just before midnight.

There is no word what caused the accident or if there were any injuries reported.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories