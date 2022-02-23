Parents scramble to pick up students after major school bus driver shortage in Norfolk

Some parents asked to pick up their students from school

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A school bus driver shortage in Norfolk left some parents scrambling to pick up their students Wednesday afternoon.

It’s an issue that’s been impacting school districts locally and nationwide all school year.

Wednesday’s situation in Norfolk began in the morning.

This message went out to parents of students at Maury High School at 8:30 a.m.: “Due to a higher-than-normal driver absenteeism numerous bus delays will be experienced today.”

At 1:25 p.m., Maury parents received a robocall stating that three school buses (buses 192, 249 and 455) would not be running in the afternoon and that someone would need to pick up the children from school who normally ride these buses. Students at this school are dismissed at 2:05 p.m.

Similarly, Granby High School issued this message Wednesday afternoon:

If your Granby High School student rides the buses listed below, please assist us with arranging an alternative pick-up as those buses will not run today. The school district is short bus drivers today. Students will be waiting in our Commons, monitored by staff. Please communicate with your student using their personal cell phone if possible. We apologize for any inconvenience. Buses: 465, 145, 136/221(164),183, & 264

10 On Your Side has heard about similar delays at other Norfolk schools. Our Michelle Wolf is looking more into the shortage issue and its impact. Look for her coverage tonight on WAVY News 10 beginning at 4.