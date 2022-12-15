HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The mother of D’Sean Perry says her son was months from graduating from the University of Virginia and that he was chasing his dreams of playing in the NFL.

Perry was one of the three UVA football players who lost their lives following a shooting on campus on November 13th.

“It’s been very difficult,” Sean Perry, the Father of D’Sean Perry, said. “He was a great kid. He was a smart kid. An intelligent kid. He earned everything he had.”

Almost a month later, his parents spoke out for the first time. Perry’s parents highlight the need for more talks about mental health.

“When you see the red flags seek help,” D’Sean Perry’s mom, Happy Perry, said.

She also says there is a need for gun control legislation so instances like this don’t happen to other families in the future.

“We need to change gun laws. Change them. We need more stipulation. The red flags were there and this young man was still allowed to purchase a firearm. That in itself is a red flag for our nation,” she said. “So that we can put a stop to what’s happened to my family and so it doesn’t happen to other families in America.”

Perry’s parents are also asking for help from the football world and join them in the fight against gun violence.

“If you take those Heisman candidates, they have a huge platform. They can stand with us for senseless gun laws. Make a statement and let us know they are behind us,” Sean Perry said. ” I’m asking that the football world takes a stand and join us in the fight. I am asking that all social media outlets be taken and be a part of what we are now, which is gun violence laws and mental awareness.”