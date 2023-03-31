Patrons walk onto the beach at the Paradise Ocean Club on Ft. Monroe in Hampton (WAVY Photo/Cortez Grayson.)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Paradise Ocean Club could return to its space at Fort Monroe National Monument this summer as new lease negotiations are underway.

10 On Your Side’s Brett Hall says the owner of Paradise Ocean Club, Baxter Simmons, confirmed that he has again been awarded the right to negotiate a lease.

The club, which operated out of the former officers club at Fort Monroe since 2012, was awarded the right to negotiate another 10-year lease last spring. The National Park Service then discontinued negotiations with the club in the days following a shooting on Fort Monroe on June 5.

Simmons told 10 On Your Side that he was blindsided by NPS’s decision and that he wasn’t alerted about the discontinued negotiations until Sept. 1, which is when they told Simmons he had 30 days to get everything off the property.