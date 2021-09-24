Pandemic volunteer shortage hurts local organization helping homeless kids

FILE – In this March 20, 2020, file photo, a man covers his face with a mask as he walks past tents on skid row in Los Angeles. The 9th U.S. Court of Appeals on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, overturned a federal judge’s sweeping order that required the city and county of Los Angeles to quickly find shelter for all homeless people living on downtown’s Skid Row. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — We all know restaurants and retail shops are having trouble finding employees. Now we’re hearing about issues finding volunteers as well.

Nicole Pixler, Co-Executive Director at StandUp for Kids Hampton Roads, told WAVY, “It’s been difficult getting people to work; it’s even harder to get people to volunteer these days. “

The non-profit offers street outreach, outreach centers, mentoring and housing for homeless and at-risk youth. They lost lots of volunteers during the pandemic. “People are still getting used to getting back out in public; we’re still having an uptick in some cases, people are still a little afraid to come out,” said Co- Executive Director, Mark Stevens.

The organization is 90% volunteer run. They need to staff several upcoming events and the outreach center where they provide meals and a safe place to rest.

“We’re also looking for volunteers that can come out and just walk the streets with us, so they don’t even have to be inside,” said Stevens.

He said they refuse to drop any services, so the few volunteers and two paid staffers, Pixler being one, are picking up the slack. “I not only work days, seven days a week, but I work three nights a week as well to make sure that there’s coverage,” said Pixler.

It is exhausting, and even though it’s worth it, Pixler said she would love to see about 20 more people come in to lend a hand and help them stand up for kids.

Volunteers must go through an FBI background check. You can get more information on their website.