Owner hands over 46 animals after welfare check in Pasquotank Co.

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C (WAVY) – Pasquotank County Animal Control received a call about a large number of animals found on the 200 block of Tadmore Lane.

An officer and deputy arrived on July 18 to find several dozen cats, dogs and farm animals on the property.

Due to the conditions they were living in, the owner agreed to hand over 46 animals to the SPCA and the Rightway Rescue. Among the animals were two dozen cats, two dogs, a bird, several horses and miniature horses, a pony and ten ducks.

This animal case is still under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.