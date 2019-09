LUMBERTON, NC (CNN) — Turning lemons into lemonade — or rather oranges into orange juice.

This OJ will be donated to hurricane Dorian victims.

It can’t be sold since the semi-truck toting it crashed and flipped over in North Carolina Friday morning.

The driver of the 18-wheeler fell asleep at the wheel and ended up down an embankment.

The driver is okay.

And the fresh squeezed mess ended up doing some good.