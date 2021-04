YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials say an overheated fan belt on an HVAC unit triggered fire alarms at the Grafton Complex on Tuesday morning.

It happened just after 6:30 a.m. and the building has now been cleared.

Classes at Grafton High will start at 8 a.m. and Grafton Middle will start at 8:45 a.m. due to transportation delays.