Over $36 million in federal funding to Virginia’s five HBCU’s; Kaine and Warner applaud

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — As part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, a total of $36,475,848 in federal funding has been awarded to the Historically Black Colleges & Universities in Virginia.

The funding is from the U.S. Department of Education which will support the five HBCUs throughout the Commonwealth. On Friday, U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine — both of who are D-VA and members of the Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus — released a statement applauding the funding as it will go towards helping students and colleges handle the effects of the coronavirus.

“We’re pleased that these federal dollars will assist Virginia’s five HBCUs in continuing to serve their students in the face of the current health and economic crisis,” said the Senators. “These institutions help provide traditionally-underserved communities the tools they need to succeed, and we will continue to advocate for them as they support their students during this ongoing crisis.”

According to state officials, about $1 billion in federal funding was set aside by the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund for HBCUs and minority-serving institutions. The funds can be used for costs related to the coronavirus pandemic including lost revenue, reimbursement for expenses already incurred, technology, faculty and staff training, payroll, and costs of attendance for eligible students.

The breakdown of the CARES Act funding distribution is as follows:

School Amount Virginia State University $9,803,132 Virginia Union University $2,922,768 Virginia University of Lynchburg $440,105 Hampton University $9,884,324 Norfolk State University $13,425,519 Numbers provided by the senator’s office.

As active supporters of Virginia’s HBCUs, last year Warner and Kaine were able to get the FUTURE Act signed which restored $255 million in federal funding to these institutions.

Latest News