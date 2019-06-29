Over $2,000 spent from stolen credit cards in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Officials are looking for a possible suspect(s) related to theft and card fraud incidents in James City County.

Police say that an unknown person or persons went into the men’s lockers room at the James City County Recreation Center on June 12 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The person(s) then stole items including wallets and credit cards from the lockers. Those credit cards were later used at Walgreens and Rite Aid in Williamsburg and James City County.

Over $2,000 were spent in fraudulent purchases from the stolen credit cards, police say.

Authorities are asking the public to contact Investigator Sten at (757) 603-6044 or through email via leslie.sten@jamescitycountyva.org if they recognize the suspect in the images.

You may also contact the Crime Line at 1-800-LOCK-U-UP.